Hundreds of Northampton Cubs renew their promise to mark centenary celebrations

More than 350 Cub Scouts in Northampton have celebrated 100 years of adventure with a Cubs 100 party.

The event took place on December 16 exactly 100 years from when the section was launched - and at 7.16pm at the Riverside Hub, the Cub Scouts joined with thousands of others around the UK in renewing their Cub Scout Promise, pledging to do their best and help other people.

The Cubs 100 party was held at the Riverside Hub in Northampton

Callista Hall, one of the Cubs, said: “Our Cubs 100 Promise Party was brilliant. We did climbing and went through a maze on lots of levels. I’ve had some amazing adventures with Cub Scouts, it’s awesome! Being a Cub Scout is all about doing your best and I try to do this every day”

Lead Adult volunteer for Northampton, Craig Kidd, said: “I’ve had some great times volunteering as a Scout Volunteer and I can’t recommend it highly enough. I volunteered to help develop young people but I stayed because it's great fun! ”

To find out more about joining the Cubs, visit www.scouts.org.uk/join.

Chief Scout, Bear Grylls, tweeted a reply to Northants Scouts after they posted a picture of the event at Riverside Hub