Hundreds of new jobs for Northamptonshire residents thanks to Waterside campus

More than 200 new jobs for Northamptonshire people have been created as a result of the creation of the University of Northampton’s new Waterside campus, figures reveal.

In total, 216 Northamptontonians have been employed in paid work throughout the operations of the two main contractors on site, Bowmer & Kirkland and Kier, since Waterside construction began in 2015, according to the university.

A total of 755 people from across the county have worked on the site, including apprenticeship posts created and various work placements for students, including University of Northampton architectural technology graduate Volkan Aslan.

On his time on the project, B&K trainee design manager Volkan said: “It’s been a wonderful opportunity for me.

“Being a member of this enthusiastic team has enabled me to translate my theoretical knowledge into practical experience. I’ve learnt so much that will be invaluable in my future career.”

The Waterside Campus, which will open in September 2018, will see the regeneration of a 58-acre brownfield site close to Northampton town centre.

Reports have shown the institution as a whole creates a £290 million boost to the county and generates more than 2,700 jobs.

Simon Denny, executive dean of research, impact and enterprise at the University of Northampton, said: “These figures are welcome confirmation of our commitment to making a positive and lasting impact on the county during the building of Waterside.

“We look forward to welcoming the next crop of construction professionals as the building project enters its final few months.”