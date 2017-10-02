Hundreds line Northampton market square to watch London street circus acts

Street entertainers and walkabout performers from Covent Garden, Edinburgh and Glastonbury festivals took to the streets of Northampton town centre on Saturday, September 30.

Northampton town centre Street Circus, funded by Northampton town centre Business Improvement District (BID), was a free event on the Market Square and All Saints Piazza.

There was plenty for children to do at the free event, hosted by BID.

The back-to-back family-friendly acts ran every 35 minutes from 11am to 4pm and included; Felicity Footloose who performed adventurous acrobatics, Clingfilm Guy who attempted the 'seemingly impossible' and Granny Turismo who wowed crowds with a unique shopping trolley dance performance.

A comedy cabaret and award-winning dry land synchronized swimming display was also on the line-up, as well as a chance for families and shoppers to get involved with plate spinning workshops and face painting.

Northampton Street Circus

Felicity Footloose

Clingfilm Guy