Huge warehouse near Northampton could create 1,300 jobs

More detailed specs for a 20m tall extension to Pineham Business Park in Northampton have been revealed.

Planning officers have offered no objection to plans for a major expansion, including a storage and distribution unit with over 24,000 square metres of floor space.

Developers ProLogis first announced plans to expand the huge facility and create a further 1,300 jobs near the M1 junction 15A in 2014.

James Wright of Prologis, said: “Pineham Business Park has gone from strength to strength since it opened less than a decade ago.

"Now, there is an opportunity to create a further 1,300 new jobs and channel fresh investment into the park in a way which promises to support the local economy and strengthen this part of Northamptonshire as a base for business."

The 20 metre-tall warehouse would be built with its own energy centre and roof plant with pedestrian/cycle access and a dedicated parking area for 457 cars. A bus stop and bus service has also been proposed.

Parking spaces for 153 HGVs will dominate the main unit with extensive landscaping around the site with a strip of woodland planting and a 37m wide bund.

The business park is home to a variety of international companies including Sainsbury’s, BMW, Dalepak and Freeman Automotive.