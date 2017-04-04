Hub for creative industries in Northampton could be approved next week

Plans to create a hub for the arts industry in the centre of Northampton are set to be decided by a planning committee next week.

The £12 million Vulcan Works project first announced in 2015 by Northampton Borough Council aimed to create 57 business spaces for the creative industries in and around the former Vulcan Ironworks building in Angel Street and Fetter Street.

The original artists' impressions of the scheme in Angel Street and Fetter Street.

However those plans have changed since then, as some of the proposed site will now house a centre of excellence for leather run and funded by the University of Northampton.

Proposals to create a four-storey hub for 30 businesses in place of a disused garage next door to the former Vulcan works will now go before the planning board on April 11 and are recommended for approval.

A report by council offices states: "The proposed development is acceptable and would contribute to the aims of regenerating and providing a creative hub in this part of the town centre and providing employment opportunities."

The revised scheme set to go before the board proposes the demolition of the former Amalgamated Tyres and Linnells Motors building, with a 13-metre high building erected in its place.

The former Vulcan works.

The new building would provide up to 30 "flexible" units ranging from 14 to 80 square metres in floor area.

Though there have been few objections raised to the scheme, Northampton Town Centre Conservation Advisory Group has raised concerns regarding the loss of an industrial building "that reflects the character of the area."

The planning committee is set to take place at the Guildhall from 6pm on Tuesday, April 11.