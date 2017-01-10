Housing estate of more than 500 homes proposed for edge of Northampton

A total of 525 one and four-bedroomed houses could be built near Hardingstone.

A consultation has opened for five weeks between January 9 and February 10 for public views on the plans by Martin Green Homes and Harcourt Developments.

An area has been earmarked south east of the village for houses a children's play area, wooded areas, allotments and a dog walking circuit for existing and new residents.

Newport Pagnell Road would also have a new roundabout to access the site. A stretch of the nearby estate would also be downgraded into a pedestrian and cycle green link.

Two exhibition events will be held for the public to attend and give feedback on the plans.

The first event is at Wootton Club at the Old Red Lion, 2 Church Hill, Wootton, Nortants, NN4 6LQ on January 26 between 4-8pm.

The second is at Hardingstone Parish Hall, High Street, Hardingstone, NN4 6DA on 28 January between 10am-2pm.

People can submit feedback onlne at www.hampton-green.co.uk or in writing by filling in a feedback form which can be handed back at an exhibition.

For more information, call 0800 9889 141 or email info@hampton-green.co.uk.