Housing development next to shopping centre will build on top of former Northampton school

A former Northampton middle school next to Weston Favell shopping centre could be cleared to make way for over 80 houses and flats.

Plans to redevelop the site of the Emmanuel Church of England Middle School in Bird Hills Walk, off Billing Brook Road, Lings, were submitted to Northampton Borough Council in August.

Artist's impressions of the planned houses.

They include building 138 car parking spaces, new access roads and over 5,000 square-feet of living space on the former school's grounds, which closed in 2004.

Outline proposals have outlined plans for 35 two-bedroom houses, 19 three-bedroom houses and 24 one-bedroom flats. Five more houses will be available to rent.

The school grounds, which covers two hectares, is sandwiched between Weston Favell shopping centre and Northampton Academy, in Wellingborough Road.

A consultation period is open until September 15. The plans were submitted by Leicester-based company Westleigh Partnerships Ltd.