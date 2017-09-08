Householder restrained as three men burgle Northampton home

Three men broke into a Northampton home via an unlocked door and restrained the houseowner while they burgled his property.

The men entered the house in South Oval, Kings Heath between 2am and 3am on Thursday, September 7 and stole two Xbox 360s, a Toshiba laptop, cash and keys.

The burglars are all said to be white, of skinny/small build and wearing black balaclavas.

One of the men was about 5ft 9in, another about 5ft 7in and the third was about 5ft 2in and wearing high top trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.