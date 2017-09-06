Hour long delays on Northamptonshire motorway stretch due to broken down minibus

Motorists heading into Northampton are experiencing delays of up to an hour due to a broken down minibus that is leaking fuel.

People heading south on the M1 through Northamptonshire are at a standstill this morning because of the breakdown.

Lane one is closed to allow for recovery teams to clear up a fuel spillage on the M1 southbound between junction 17 for the M45 and junction 16 for the A4500.

As the bus has broken down in the roadworks construction area, recovery is taking longer than anticipated.

The breakdown has taken place on a section where there is no hard shoulder.

A second recovery vehicle has recently arrived on the scene to clear the fuel spill.