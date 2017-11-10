Host of Christmas events planned for Northampton museum this festive season

An artisan gift fair and a series of wreath-making masterclasses are among the roster of events planned at Abington Park Museum this Christmas.

Northampton Borough Council has announced the first of those will be the popular Christmas fair, set to take place on November 25 and 26 from 11am to 4pm.

The event, now in its sixth year. is free and will see more than 40 artisan producers selling their wares from gifts to decorations, as well as festive food and drink.

Visitors will be able to feast on freshly cooked hot turkey rolls, mulled wine and a mince pie or two in the museum courtyard.

Then there will be Christmas wreath-making workshops for adults from 1pm to 4pm on Saturday, December 2, two workshops on Wednesday, December 6, from 1pm until 4pm and an evening session from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

These are suitable for complete beginners and all materials are included, along with mince pies and mulled wine. Tickets are £40 each and can be booked {https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/abington-park-museum-14041773148 or on 01604 838110| here|}.

On Saturday, 16 December, from noon to 4pm the museum is to host A Victorian Christmas Celebration, where townsfolk can meet Father Christmas, listen to carols from Northampton School for Boys, visit the magic lantern show, take part in Christmas crafts and make a bauble, a cracker, or cards and decorations.

The event is free entry to all with no booking required, though there will be a small charge for some of the activities, food and drinks.

Councillor Anna King, Northampton Borough Council cabinet member for community engagement, said: “These events are always extremely popular.

“The fair is a great opportunity to grab a few gifts and stocking fillers, and what better way to get into the Christmas spirit during December than enjoy some entertainment and crafts?”