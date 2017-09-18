Hooded man exposes himself to teenage girl in Northampton

A man exposed himself to a teenage girl and her friend while he was standing on a footpath in Northampton.

The incident happened between 11.50pm on Friday (15 September) and 12.05am on Saturday (16 September) on Fishponds Road, Bellinge, Northamptonshire Police today revealed.

The man was standing at the end of the footpath where Fishponds Road meets Billing Brook Road, when he exposed himself as the girl and her friend walked past.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "The offender is described as white, about 5ft 10in, with a slim build, and about 40-years-old.

"He was wearing a red, hooded jumper and dark-coloured jeans."