HONOURS: Burton Latimer volunteer who “never stands still” made OBE

A Burton Latimer volunteer who “never stands still” has been made an OBE in the Queen’s New Year honours list.

Iris Sharman, 84, has won recognition for services to young people and the community in Burton Latimer.

Her brother Trevor says the OBE is thoroughly deserved.

He said: “I am very happy for her.

“She started helping out donkey’s years ago as she was a staunch supporter of Burton’s football team and was involved in their youth teams.

“She was in the St John Ambulance until she retired and since then she’s gone into primary schools to help children read.

“Iris never sits still. She’s always doing something.”

Iris has lived in Burton Latimer for her whole live and in the same house for 78 years.

Family friend Pat Woolmer was delighted to hear of her recognition.

She said: “She is the most amazing person I have ever met.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much she has done for the community.

“She’s helped at schools, playschools, the Royal British Legion, community groups, you name it.

“She just quietly turns up and works.

“Iris never asks for anything and she never wants anything.

“She is what we call a friend of Burton Latimer. I’m so pleased.”