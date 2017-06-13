'Homeless-looking' robbers steal victim's birthday money in Northampton park attack

Four men robbed a teenage girl as she was walking through a park in Northampton.

The robbers stole the victim's birthday money in the attack, which happened sometime between 10am and 10.20am on Friday (June 9) in the park area off St Katherine's Street, off College Street.

The main offender is described as olive-skinned, aged 26-27 and was wearing blue jeans, a blue top and a cream cap.

He was with three other men, who the victim described as looking homeless.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, in confidence, on 0800 555111.