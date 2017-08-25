Homeless camp pitches up by Saints training ground in Northampton

Outreach workers are set to make contact with a group of homeless people who have set up camp in a wooded area of Northampton.

A dog walker made the Chronicle and Echo aware of the makeshift camp in St James yesterday.

Two shelters, one covered by light and the other dark tarpaulin, appear to be housing a group of homeless people to the side of the Saints training ground.

A number of people have noticed the camp walking around Sharman Lake and have expressed their concern for the welfare of the group as well as a dog that appears to be with them.

Northampton Borough Council's cabinet member for housing, Councillor Stephen Hibbert (Con, Riverside) said he would be looking into the matter.

“We always respond to information that we receive from the public to quickly locate people and offer access to support and accommodation. Our outreach team will be visiting the St James area as soon as possible to try to make contact with this group.

“If you are concerned about someone sleeping rough, please tell us about it, including as much detail about the location and individual as possible via www.streetlink.org.uk or emailing outreachteam@northampton.gov.uk.”