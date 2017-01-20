Homeless and unemployed in Northampton to get extra help after new grant

Northampton Hope Centre has been given a two-year £34,200 grant to help its work with the homeless and unemployed.

The money, awarded by Lloyds Bank Foundation, will go towards the salary of a client engagement co-ordinator, who helps people gain skills, employment and independence.

Robin Burgess, general manager of Northampton Hope Centre, said: “We are delighted to have been awarded a Lloyds Bank Foundation grant. This will help us to plan our services with security and confidence over the next two years and ensuring the people we work with will continue to receive much-needed support.

"We will be able to organise activities designed not only help raise our clients confidence and self-esteem, as many of them are at rock bottom when they come to us for help, but will also provide them with the skills they need to get back to independent living, and hopefully into employment.’

Paul Streets OBE, chief executive of Lloyds Bank Foundation for England and Wales, said: "Cuts to public funding and changes to commissioning mean specialist local charities are struggling to stay afloat despite increasing demand for their services.

"Funding from grant makers such as Lloyds Bank Foundation can be a lifeline for many such small charities. We are pleased to get this new year off to a great start by supporting Northampton Hope Centre, whose work in the community is invaluable.

"We will be working even more closely with all the charities we support in 2017 to make sure their voices are heard.”