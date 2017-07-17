Hole cut into roller shutters at Northampton property by burglars

Burglars cut into the roller shutters of a Northampton building before being scared off by the intruder alarm, police say.

The incident took place at around 1am on Sunday (July 16) at a property fronting onto Gladstone Road, off Spencer Bridge Road.

Police say the perimeter fence of the premises was cut and a vehicle was driven over the grass and into the property's yard.

The offenders then cut a hole into the roller shutter. When the alarm sounded, they left in an unknown direction.

Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at the time can contact police on 101 and quote incident number 17000302141, or alternatively Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.