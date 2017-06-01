Holdenby fundraising concert-goers have a swell time

Young musicians from world famous Eton College have sung out their hearts at a concert in aid of Holdenby Church Organ Restoration Fund.

David Goode, who has performed in the world’s most famous venues including The Royal Albert Hall, was joined by The Incognitos, an a capella group of eight singers who entertained the crowd with songs that ranged from the 17th century Lotti Crucifixus to modern ballads by Billy Joel.

Over half of the approximately £80,000 required to restore the organ at All Saints Holdenby has now been raised through ticket sales and generous donations from individuals and local trusts.

The ‘Swell to Great’ campaign offers sponsorship from as little as £20. To donate call 01604 770 074 or email jacquie@holdenby.com.