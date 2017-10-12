Hike it, bike it and bake it for rescuers

TSB staff in Weston Favell and Northampton have raised £250 for Northants Search and Rescue (NSAR) by ditching their normal mode of transport.

Staff chose to cycle and run between branches, accompanied by the team from Northants Search and Rescue in their truck.

Other employees chose to show off their baking skills, producing bakes to sell in aid of NSAR – a group of trained volunteers who assist Northamptonshire Police and other statutory emergency services.

In 2014, TSB made ‘Hike It or Bike It’ an annual fundraiser and many employees hopped on the saddle or trekked into work to raise money for charity.

This year we have added ‘Bake It’ to the event, making it more inclusive for those who prefer to be in the kitchen than outdoors.

Neil Bray, Bank Manager at TSB Northampton, said: “By leaving their cars at home and shunning public transport or taking to the kitchen to produce some wonderful homemade baked items, our team has worked hard to make this event a success.

“I’d really like to thank all of our partners who took part and everyone who has supported them. We have really enjoyed getting outdoors, and showing off our baking skills. It’s fantastic to know that our efforts will help such a great cause.”

TSB has given more than £1.7 million to causes across Britain since its charity partnerships launched in 2015.