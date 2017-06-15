Heroin found in beanie hat exposes drug running between London and Wellingborough

Two men have been jailed to a total of 13 years in prison for running heroin between London and Wellingborough.

The men were caught after officers stopped a vehicle just outside Wellingborough in October 2016 and found 248 grams of heroin.

Denver Willis

The VW Scirocco was being driven by Sheneil Davis, 25, of Wembley Park Drive, London, with Ray Brighton, 27, of Gifford Road, London, as the front passenger.

The drugs were discovered hidden in a woollen beanie hat.

It had a 35 per cent concentration and an approximate street value of £12,500.

An investigation revealed five other similar trips had been made by Brighton between August 2016 and October 2016 to the Northamptonshire area.

Ray Brighton

During these trips he is alleged to have met with Micah Thomas, 28, of Chadwick Gardens, Duston, Northampton, and Denver Willis, 33, of Arncliffe Way, Warwick.

When officers subsequently carried out a series of raids in November 2016, they recovered £6,651 in cash, along with smaller quantities of cannabis and Class A drugs.

All four were charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

At trial, Sheneil Davis and Micah Thomas were found not guilty.

The beanie hat

Before trial, Brighton pleaded guilty to the conspiracy to supply Class A and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

At Northampton Crown Court last week (June 9), he was sentenced to seven years for conspiracy to supply drugs and 20 months for possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Willis also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs, along with possession with intent to supply cocaine and production of cannabis.

He was sentenced to six years and 10 months for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

He was also sentenced to four months conspiracy to supply cannabis and three years for cocaine, to run concurrently.

Investigator Victoria Stather said: “I hope the sentences given to Brighton and Willis will serve as a deterrent to others thinking of dealing in drugs.

“The pair were so brazen in the dealings, hiding drugs in a hat, and freely bringing drugs into the county.

“These jail terms mean no more road trips for them and no more of their harmful drugs making their way into Northants communities.”