Helping Hand: How people of Northampton can donate to the victims of Grenfell Tower fire

Kind-hearted Northamptonians have set up various drop-off points in the town in a bid to pledge clothes and children's toys to victims involved in the Grenfell Tower fire in London.

Tesco in Mereway has started to collect donations for children's clothing and toys to help bring comfort to little one's in the aftermath of losing their belongings.

Tesco, Mereway has started to see donations pouring into their drop-in.

Customer services worker, Tina Marie said one of their shoppers used to be a postman for Grenfell Tower and knows of victims who have lost their homes.

Now the shop has set up a 'drop bin' at the entrance of the store so fleeting customers can pledge goods to the cause.

The former postie is set to take the items to London on Sunday (June 18).

She said Tesco has already donated £50 worth of children's supplies towards collections for the drop bin for when children and their families get rehomed.

As well as this, businessman, Seán Wentz, who runs Gogo Utilities in Gold Street has already taken a car full of toy's and clothes down to a community centre near the tower block but has said the West London community would now benefit more from volunteers and monetary donations as community centres are bursting at the seems.

One of his clients, Micah Campbell who grew up in Northampton, runs the Rugby Portobello Trust community centre in Walmer Road, West London and is calling for support from the town's residents.

Mr Wentz said: "We have been informed that all community centres and charities locally have received more than enough in regards to having items donated.

"However the local residents are still in need of money as the effects of this tragedy will linger for some time to come."

Mr Wentz has promised to provide them with as much support as he can and has set up a JustGiving page to benefit the residents while they're being re-homed.

He said on the JustGivingpage: "After hearing the dreadful news of the events that took place at West London's Grenfell Tower block in the early hours of June 14, Gogo Utilities would like to urge UK businesses, charities and the British public to make donations to help support its residents.

"This money will help with clothing, temporary accommodation, food and to provide comfort to the residents that have been victims of this horrific event.

"If this target is met, we will work with local churches, community centres and the council to reinsure that those that are in need of help are able to receive it."

The current drop-off points in London (listed below) are in desperate need of help with boxing and sorting donations, Mr Wents says.

- The Tabernacle, 34-35 Powis Square, London W11 2AY

- Shepherd's Bush central line, London W12 8ND

- Acklam Village, Portobello Rd, London W10

- All Saints Church, 3B Church Rd, Highgate, London N6 4QH

If you would like to donate money instead of goods, Sean Wentz has set up a JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/gogo-help-london