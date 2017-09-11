Help send Northampton’s ‘Mr Cricket’ Down Under to beat the Aussies

A Northampton community sports coach who has taught cricket to thousands of children is being helped to reach his own sporting goal.

A JustGiving crowdfunding page has been set up to send pensioner and cricketer Mick Allen to play for England over 70’s side Down Under.

Mick has been selected to play in Australia in March 2018 but the senior side is not a sponsored or funded age group, so players have to raise their own money.

Rovinj Allen, who set up the JustGiving page said: “If you are part of the Northamptonshire cricket community you have probably heard Mick Allen’s name mentioned.

“He is referred to as ‘Mr Cricket’ or ‘Mr Northampton Saints’ for all the time and commitment he has put in to cricket in the community and his cricket club, Northampton Saints, for the past 56 years.”

Mick has coached cricket at Headlands Primary School, Cedar Road Primary School, Weston Favell C of E Primary School, Boothville Primary School and Eastfield Academy as well as coaching children of all ages and abilities at Northampton Saints Cricket Club for over 40 years.

The JustGiving site is aiming to raise £6,000.

To support Mick please visit:www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/micktoaus