Help make Northampton a 'chewing-gum free town', says borough

The borough council is pushing to clean up the streets by making Northampton a chewing-gum free town.

Neighbourhood wardens and park rangers will be in the market square on October 25 talking about how to keep the borough tidy.

They’ll be giving out information about Keep Britain Tidy’s Chewing Gum Action Group which focuses on creating a cleaner, gum-free environment for everyone.

In 2015, a Government body estimated clearing chewing gum costs the average town centre £60,000 per year.

Councillor Mike Hallam, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Chewing gum dropped in the street is unsightly and unhygienic, it can also have a lasting effect on the environment as the majority of gums are not biodegradable.

“Removing it is costly and time-consuming as the regular cleaning methods don’t pick it up, so the best way to keep our streets clean is to avoid gum being dropped in the first place.

“We need everyone who lives and works in Northampton to take pride in our town and help us to keep it clean and safe by disposing of litter and chewing gum responsibly. Please use the bins provided to get rid of your gum.”