The RSPCA is opening its cattery to Northampton residents in a drive to find homes for their rescued moggies.

Nearly 70 cats are currently in care under RSPCA Northamptonshire, based at the Mill Cottage, in Creaton Road, Brixworth.

The branch is now holding a cat rehoming evening on August 15 between 4pm and 7pm for families to meet cats up for adoption.