Helmet wearing burglars take cash from Northampton arts and crafts superstore

A manhunt has been launched after motorcycle helmet wearing burglars raided an arts and crafts store in Northampton.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a break-in at Hobbycraft, in Tyne Road, Northampton.

The two offenders forced their way in through the front entrance of the shop and stole a small amount of cash, sometime overnight on Friday 4 and Saturday 5 August.

The men were seen on CCTV and were wearing all black clothing, possibly biker clothing, and motorcycle helmets. One of helmets had a black, white and possibly yellow detailing, while the other was black or navy with two white stripes.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.