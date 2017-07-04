Helicopter hovers over Northampton in search of a missing person

The police helicopter was seen flying and hovering over sections of Northampton this morning, in search of a missing person.

The police tweeted at 7.15am on Tuesday that they were looking for William Connelly, who was missing from Northampton General Hospital.

Around 45 minutes later the helicopter was seen flying over central Northampton, before the police confirmed via Twitter that Mr Connelly had been found at about 8.30am.

A police spokesman thanked the public for their help in finding the missing person.