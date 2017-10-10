Hearing to decide whether dog that escaped in Northampton lives or dies is postponed

A hearing to decide the fate of a dog who escaped during Storm Doris and allegedly bit passers by in Northampton has been postponed.

Cross bread Muppet was seized after four people were attacked and bitten in Ingleborough Way, Duston, on February 23 this year.

He and another dog, Phoebe, had escaped from the garden they were secured in as Storm Doris battered the country.

But in August Northamptonshire Police faced a backlash after applying to the courts to have Muppet put down.

Today (October 10) a hearing at Northampton Magistrates Court was due to decide whether Muppet was terminated under the Dangerous Dogs Act. But the hearing has been postponed until a later date.

Hundreds of Facebook users called on the force to spare the pet who belongs to owner Jeff Penfold.

It also prompted Bristol couple Kylie Holland and Larry Carolle to launch a petition after Mr Penfold claimed neither of the victims could point to Muppet as their attacker.

That petition has now reached 6,112 signatures.

Ms Holland said: "That is an amazing amount of people.

"It shows there is a lot of belief in this dog.

"A lot of people believe he shouldn't have been destroyed. Jeff doesn't think he actually hurt anybody."