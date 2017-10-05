Healthcare trust signs up to build 'safety net' for nurses at Northampton General Hospital

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust has pledged its support to provide a long-term solution to the growing problem of nurses suffering hardship.

Cavell Nurses’ Trust has launched the ‘Working with’ membership programme to help organisations who value the contribution that nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants make to UK society to play their part in supporting a long-term safety net for professionals when they’re facing crisis.

Benefits of the working with programme include digital tools to promote members’ commitments to improving nurses’ wellbeing, action pack materials to help staff access support when they need it most and supporting a long term safety net for UK nurses.

Carolyn Fox, director of nursing, midwifery and patient services, said: “We’re really pleased to be involved in this collaboration with Cavell Nurses’ Trust, which mirrors the work that’s been underway in Northampton since we launched our workforce-designed strategy for nursing and midwifery services.

"Delivering compassionate care is the very cornerstone of our profession; do we always remember to care for ourselves and each other?"

Cavell Nurses’ Trust can help UK nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants, both working and retired, when they’re suffering personal or financial hardship.

"By embedding wellbeing in our strategy, and working with Cavell Nurses’ Trust, we’re sending a clear signal of intent that we will protect and promote wellbeing in our organisation. Our nurses, midwives and healthcare assistants deserve no less.”

The launch of the programme comes at a time when the charity is trying to meet an increase in calls for help in the first half of 2017 – 32 per cent up on the previous year.

John Orchard, chief executive at Cavell Nurses’ Trust said: “At some point in our lives we’ll all need care. This is true for our proud caring professionals too and you can’t read the news without hearing mention of the struggles nursing professionals are facing.

“Working with members are standing together to get nurses back on their feet. This is vital to organisations, which rely on nurses to function and because nurses do so much for us all it’s vital for society too. I’m excited to be talking to organisations who want to pitch in and become founder members.”

Of the people Cavell Nurses’ Trust helped in 2016, 88 per cent said the support they received positively affected their physical health with 96 per cent saying their mental health was positively affected by the support.