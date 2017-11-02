'Health and safety issue' closes Northampton secondary school for today

A Northampton secondary school is shut today due to an undisclosed "health and safety issue", the principal has said.

The Duston School secondary site, in Berrywood Road, will be closed today (November 2) while a full assessment of the building is carried out.

Parents were informed through a post on the school's Facebook page and through a text sent out at 6.30am today.

The school did not comment on the nature of the health and safety issue.

In the Facebook post, principal Sam Strickland said: "I apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause and I do not take lightly the decision to lose a day of learning.

"However, the health and safety of all members of The Duston School community must take precedence."

It is not known if the school will be open tomorrow, but a spokeswoman said the closure should "only be for a day".

The issue reportedly does not affect the primary school site.