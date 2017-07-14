Heading to Silverstone for the British Grand Prix? Watch out for rogue taxi drivers

Rogue taxi drivers have been warned not to trade illegally during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

Culminating in the race on Sunday, 16 July, the British Grand Prix sees an influx of visitors to the district, many of whom will be looking for ways to get around.

Councillor Dermot Bambridge, SNC’s portfolio holder for environmental services, said: “The British Grand Prix is one of the biggest events in the UK, and sees South Northamptonshire thrust into the global spotlight.

“We want to ensure that anyone coming to visit the event has a safe and enjoyable experience, leaving with a great impression.

“We are supporting our local taxi businesses by issuing a Silverstone temporary permit system, but at the same time we are reminding those who are tempted to trade illegally that to do so will result in prosecution.”

There are some changes as to how taxis can operate in order to make getting around easier and allow businesses the opportunity to make the most of this busy weekend.

Visitors can be collected and dropped off at an allocated car park (car park 25) within the Silverstone Circuit and most of the village will be subject to ‘no waiting’ provisions.

Signage has been displayed within the village advising residents and visitors of this change and discouraging those who may be looking to collect fares illegally.

There are two types of licensed taxi in South Northamptonshire, with Hackney carriages displaying a white taxi plate and private hire vehicles displaying a yellow taxi plate.

Hackney carriages can be hailed in the street, pick up from taxi ranks or be booked in advance. Private hire taxis can only be booked in advance.

Test purchases to ensure no drivers are plying for hire illegally will be carried out over the weekend. Any driver failing a test purchase during this time will face prosecution.