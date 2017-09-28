'He will be dearly missed': Man who opened first Irish pub in Northampton mourned by family

The family of a former Northampton pub landlord, who has recently passed away, has said he was “full of wit and charm.”

John Daffy, 81, affectionately known to family and friends as ‘Big John’ opened the first Irish Bar in Northampton back in 1968 called the Saracens Head in Barrack Road, with wife, Lena.

The Semilong man also opened the Britannia in Barrack Road in the early 1970's, which became a ‘magnet’ for many Irish people who arrived in Northampton during that time.

His son, Sean Daffy paid tribute to his dad who died on Tuesday, September 19.

He said: “John was known for being a big character and a generous man too, helping out many in need and always making sure there was a spare place.

“He loved his horses, living in the fast lane and his family.

“He will be dearly missed for his wonderful cooking, sense of humour, courage and love of life.”

The dad-of-six, who was a landlord for 20 years, retired from the pub trade back in the 1980's but was still a well-known character in the town, his daughter adds.

Lorraine Daffy said her dad was extremely well-liked.

“He was full of wit and charm.

“He kept up the well-known character and he was always seen speeding through the town on his mobility scooter.

“Anyone that met him liked him. He was a big, sociable man.”

John’s requiem mass will be held at Northampton Cathedral in Barrack Road on Wednesday, October 4 at 5.30pm.

The funeral procession will walk with the hearse from The Britannia (Five Rivers) in Barrack Road at 4.30pm. John will then make his ‘last trip to Ireland’ for burial.