'He should still be here': Sister talks of heartache after Northampton man is killed in Scotland

The sister of a Northampton man killed in a block of flats in Scotland has revealed her agony at losing her older brother just hours after she spoke to him on the phone.

The body of Jeremy Paradine, 45, was found at a house in Kyle Court, Cambuslang, on the outskirts of Glasgow, at around 2am on Saturday. A 39-year-old man has since been charged with murder.

The former bus driver and Scout leader, grew up in Northampton attending Bective Lower and Kingsthorpe Upper School as well as working at the Abington Street Argos and Nationwide in Moulton.

His sister Catherine Paradine, of Uppingham Street, Semilong, has told of her shock at her older brother's passing having spoken to him only hours before his murder.

She said: "It's not like if a person has died from cancer or something like that.

"It's a different feeling because by rights he should still be here.

"You keep saying to yourself, if he hadn't have done this or that, if he hadn't have moved up to Scotland, he would still be here."

Mr Paradine lived in Northampton and was even a leader with the 34th Kingsthorpe Scout Group until he married and moved to Scotland 12 years ago.

Sadly his first wife died and he was separated from his second wife at the time of his death.

Miss Paradine said that, on the Friday night, just hours before he lost his life, the siblings had an unremarkable conversation about the weather and about he was struggling with "boredom" at home.

He had recently been forced to give up work due to suffering from diabetes.

His death has also come as a shock to all the people who knew and worked with Mr Paradine in Northampton over the years.

The shock has been especially hard for his family to take as Mr Paradine's father also died in sudden circumstances, aged 45, after falling off a roof while fixing a TV aerial.

Miss Paradine said: "There are so many people on Facebook saying they can't believe what's going on. They're shocked, but they are all saying that he was a good person.

"He would always help others."

Ralph Goldie, 39, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court charged with Mr Paradine's murder yesterday.

He is alleged to have pushed Mr Paradine down the stairs of a multi-storey block of flats and is due to appear again at a full committal hearing next week.