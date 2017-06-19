Have your say on the multi-million pound roads that could solve Northampton's congestion crisis, says county council

A consultation to gather views on two long-awaited highways proposed for the north of Northampton has opened.

Plans for the North West Relief Road and the Northern Orbital Routes have been in development since the late 1980s and have been stagnated for years.

Northampton, particularly Kingsthorpe, have faced severe congestion problems in recent years.

Together, they would complete the Northampton ring road and link the A428 Harlestone Road with the A5199 Welford Road to relieve congestion throughout the town and support swathes of new housing developments, such as Buckton Fields.

Northamptonshire County Council is now asking for Northampton's residents to share their views on the plans and how the multi-million-pound projects should be delivered.

Councillor Andre Gonzalez De Savage, county council cabinet member for strategic infrastructure and economic growth, said: “With the county and Northampton in particular continuing to grow rapidly it is important to get the infrastructure in place.

"These two routes are enormously important not just for Northampton but for the county as a whole as they will help unlock housing and economic growth.

“Further to that, Kingsthorpe is already very congested with existing traffic levels and these roads will alleviate a great deal of pressure there.”

The new consultation comes after the Government pledged £7.93million in March to complete the £32m relief road.

Although both roads will be developed independently, they are being consulted on together not only because they connect but because they fulfil similar goals, the council say.

The consultation opened today (June 19) and will last until August 4. A series of exhibitions to showcase the plans will be on display across the town for residents to visit.

The exhibition dates are:

July 3, 9am to 7pm – Kingsthorpe – Liburd Room, Whilton Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 7SB

July 5, 9am to 7pm – Boughton – Boughton Village Hall, Butcher’s Lane, Boughton, NN2 8SH.

July 6, 9am to 7pm – Harlestone – Harlestone Village Institute

July 8, 9am to 7pm – Kingsthorpe – Pastures Community Centre, 222 Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton, NN2 8PN.

July 14, 9am to 7pm – Moulton – Moulton Community Centre, Sandy Hill Reedings, Moulton, NN3 7AX.

July 15, 9am to 7pm – Pitsford Village Hall, High Street, Pitsford, Northampton. NN6 9AS.

The exhibition boards will then be on display in Kingsthorpe Library in Welford Road, Northampton between Tuesday, July 18 and August 4.

Residents can also have their say on the Northamptonshire County Council consultation webpage.