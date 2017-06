An urgent appeal to find a missing Northampton woman has been launched by police.

Charlotte Stapleford, 35, was last seen in Roseholme Road, off Wellingborough Road, Abington, at around 2pm this afternoon (June 23).

She is white, 5ft 1inches, of average build and has gingery/red hair. She was wearing blue trousers when she went missing.

Charlotte, or anyone who has seen her this afternoon, is asked to call the police immediately on 101.