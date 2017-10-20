Have you seen Daniel Mannion, who went missing from Daventry earlier this week

Police are appealing for help to find a missing 36-year-old man from Daventry.

Daniel Mannion was last seen about 12.30pm on Tuesday, October 16, when he was travelling by train from the Birmingham area to Leamington Spa.

Officers are concerned for his welfare and are urging him to make contact to let them know he is safe and well.

Daniel is white, about 5ft 8in, with a medium build and short, grey hair. He was wearing a black jumper, light blue jacket and light blue jeans and brown shoes, and was carrying a large black bag.

Daniel, or anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.