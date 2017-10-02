Have what it takes to be a shedder? Men's Sheds Northampton needs you

A workshop for retired handymen in Northampton has proved so popular its founders are now planning to build an entirely new one from scratch - but they need help.

Northampton Men's Shed now has 30 members who come together to build all manner of items, from night wooden benches to phone recharging points.

The movement, formed in Australia, aims to combat loneliness in older men by providing a place to meet others, learn new skills and to enjoy the camaraderie of a workshop in retirement years.

But Northampton's shed - based at the Spencer Contact charity in Gladstone Close, Spencer - has now outgrown its premises.

Co-founder and former engineer Martin Price announced the group was looking to build an entirely new shed from scratch on an available patch of land back in June.

"We have reached a point where we need a second shed," said Mr Price, who was inspired to set up the movement in Northampton following a trip to Tasmania.

The group has already drawn up plans for the purpose-built shed.

"The need for this in Northampton is growing.

"We are constantly meeting men who are suffering from loneliness.

"The chance to get out, enjoy some purpose and enjoy the company of other men; to enjoy the craic and make things, is wonderful."

The group has already drawn up plans for Shed Two, as it will be known, but is yet to secure funding for the 4,000 sq ft building, or even a location.

Northampton's me's shedders get to work on a bench.

Mr Price believes the project could be completed without the need for a large grant as he believes materials and contractors could be secured on a goodwill basis.

But the group now needs more skilled people to join the project - and possibly get Shed Two up and running.

He said: "The critical thing here is finding those people in Northampton who have not realised yet just what a great time they would have as a shed leader.

"They haven't heard of men's sheds and don't know how well-qualified they are to be a leader.

"We're confident they'll find the money.

"What we are more aware of is there are people, who could become shed leaders, who are not visible yet.

"The thrust of this is to find abled-bodied willing, experienced ex-managers.

"We are looking for people who have the experience of running something.

"It might be a bank manager, a bakery owner, a manager of a council department.

"Essentially, we want people that have proven to themselves and others that they can make things happen as a group."

If you think you have the skills to help Northampton's men's shed movement grow, get in touch with Mr Price, either by calling the group on (Northampton) 973383, or by heading to the Facebook page: here

Northampton Men's Sheds meet on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9am and 1pm at the Spencer Contact charity workshop and is open to anyone aged 18 and over.