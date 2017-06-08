Hate preacher leaves Northampton house after approach by far-right activist

A hate preacher who appeared in a documentary alongside one of the London Bridge attackers left his Northampton home shortly before the weekend after he was discovered by a far-right activist.

English Defence League (EDL) founder Tommy Robinson visited the home of Abu Haleema in Northampton last week.

Haleema appeared in the 2016 Channel 4 documentary the Jihadis Next Door alongside Khuram Butt, who was shot and killed by police on Saturday shortly after murdering innocent civilians in the capital.

The Northampton property Haleema was staying in has been boarded up. His former home was recently fitted with a notice stating that the tenant had left without notice.

There have been various unconfirmed reports in recent days of the hate preacher walking and cycling around the town.

In April 2014, Haleema’s home in London was raided by the police, who seized his passport.

In January 2015, he was one of around 400 people who had their Twitter accounts closed.

