Hate crime investigation launched after man beaten and robbed in Northampton

A 40-year-old man was pulled from his car, assaulted and robbed of his wallet and phone in Northampton last night not far from where a man was stabbed on Tuesday.

The incident, which is being treated as a hate crime, took place at about 10.25pm on Wednesday (June 21) in Park Crescent East, off Welland Way, Kings Heath.

The victim was parked in his car when a group of people opened the door and dragged him out before assaulting him and taking his wallet and mobile phone.

He was taken to hospital with serious facial injuries.

Detectives investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the Park Crescent East area last night and saw a group of four or five offenders acting suspiciously.

Local Policing Chief Inspector Lara Alexander-Lloyd said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who has received significant facial injuries and bruising requiring hospital treatment.

“I understand that people are concerned about this incident and others we have had in the same area in recent weeks, and I would like to take this opportunity to reassure the local community that we are working hard on each investigation.

“Last night’s incident is being treated as a hate crime and local officers are working closely with CID to find those people responsible, as well as offer some reassurance to residents in Kings Heath.

“Anyone who has been attacked, threatened, bullied or suffered physical or verbal abuse because of who they are, should report it by calling 101 or via the online reporting site True Vision.”

Anyone with information about last night’s incident should contact police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Incident Number: Incident 665 of 21/06/2017