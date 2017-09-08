Hate crime in Northampton hospital car park sees racist comments made to driver

A woman was verbally abused by a man and a woman in the Northampton General Hospital car park, police say.

She was parking her car sometime between 2.10pm and 2.30pm on July 10 when the incident took place.

They verbally abused her and made racist comments. Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe may have information.

The man, or anyone who recognises him, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.