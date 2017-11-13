Hat-wearing man filmed prowling alleyways in Northampton could have information about a burglary

A man seen walking through the alleyways of a Northampton street late at night may have information about a house burglary.

The incident happened at about 2am on Tuesday, October 31, when a man broke into the house in Leyside Court , off Lings Way, and stole items including a handbag, money, a white iPhone 3 and a clarinet.

Leyside Court.

Police have today put out an appeal to trace the man pictured in CCTV footage (Above).

Anyone who recognises him is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.