Has a Northampton hair salon been getting postcards from 'the Banksy of poetry'?

A Northampton hair salon want to say thank you to the mystery poet sending motivational verses to them in the post.

But in their search, they found they are only the latest salon in the country to get the signature poems from the man only known as 'the composer, Mark Jones'.

The first poem received by the salon three weeks ago.

Kingsley Health & Beauty Solarium, in Kingsley Park Terrace, Northampton, received their fourth anonymous poem in the post yesterday (April 24).

Sarah Makeham, 27, a hairdresser at the salon, said: "We received the first one three weeks ago. We didn't think anything of it, but since then we've had three more."

"We looked online to see if we could find the man who signs them. Then we saw that other hair salons across the country had got poems just like them over the past few years."

They found other women from Wales to the Isle of Wight had also received the trademark poems from as early as 2011 - and they were only ever sent to hair salons.

The Kingsley Health and Beauty Solarium.

All the poems are handwritten in silver ink on black card. They are not addressed to anyone and the author does not reveal himself - he only signs them with 'by the composer, Mark Jones'.

Sarah said: "They are all very happy and positive. I just wonder why we were chosen. If I knew who he was, I would just say thank you for the motivation.

"We look forward to the post now in case we get another one. We're planning on framing them all."

The only clue to Mr Jones' identity is that the envelopes were handled in Lancashire.

Gemma Cummins, also a hairdresser at the Kingsley salon, said: "I like them. It's nice that someone's thinking of us but there must be a reason why he's chosen us."