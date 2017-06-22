Happy in love Northampton couple set to celebrate diamond wedding anniversary

A couple in their eighties, both born and bred in Northamptonshire, will celebrate 60 years of matrimony next week.

Jean, 80, and Mick Howes, 84 of The Headlands, tied the knot in 1957 in St Albans Church in Broadmead Avenue and are set to celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary on Wednesday, June 28.

Jean and Mick on their wedding day back in 1957.

Jean said: "We have been happy together, it's our nature, we have always been happy but we have had tiffs but we make it up before we go to bed."

Jean, who was born in Moulton, and Mick, who has always lived in Northampton, first met in Abington Street while they were both out with their respective group of friends.

She described the street as the former "bunny run" a place where youngsters would go back in the day to bag a date.

Mick remembers taking a trip away to Jersey with six friends in 1955 and upon his arrival he arranged to meet Jean at the bus station where she was stood waiting for him.

Jean used to be a dress-maker at Brook manufacturing and attended the village school in Moulton, finishing as a junior.

Mick was in the shoe trade for a couple of years and then went on to be an engineer before finishing working life as a postman in a career spanning 35 years.

Mum-of-one Jean says the trick to a happy marriage is "you have to be tolerant with each other, give and take.

She adds that they are rarely apart: "When we go out, we are always together."