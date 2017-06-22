Handwritten thank you note by Northampton girl guides lights up staff's faces at hospital's chemotherapy ward

A girl guides group have thanked Northampton General Hospital's chemotherapy ward for their work with a cheque for £80 and a very sweet handwritten note.

The Daffodil Patrol, based in St Benedict's Church, in Hunsbury Hill Road, have been fundraising for the hospital's newly-refurbished cancer treatment ward by selling homemade bookmarks, cakes and cards.

Northampton General Hospital received their generous donation on June 10 and found an accompanying note thanking the staff for everything they do.

The note reads: "We really enjoyed the activity of selling. We used our talents to make things for sale.

"Many of us have had family members or friends receive treatment and we wanted to help others.

"We raised £80 for the chemotherapy suite. We hope this helps you in your fundraising efforts."

Earlier this month, Northampton General Hospital opened their new chemotherapy suite after a £650,000 refurbishment, which was almost entirely funded by local donations.

The suite, which treats over 450 chemotherapy day case patients a month, has been fitted with four extra treatment bays to reduce waiting times for patients with improved lighting to make a 'welcoming and calm environment'.

A spokeswoman for Northampton General Hospital said: “We’re grateful for all the support we get from the public but there’s something particularly special about seeing children and young people raising money for their hospital.

"We’re proud to be part of a local community where children like the Daffodil Patrol want to help us.”

Jacqueline Hughes, leader of the St Benedict's Church Guides, said: "All of the children seem to have known someone who has fought cancer. They were driven to show their support for the hospital.

"Guiding is the promise to do your best and help others in your community. They did this all this off their own backs. I'm enormously proud of them, they are a wonderful bunch of girls."