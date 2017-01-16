Handbag thief threatens woman with stick in Kettering

A woman had her bag snatched in Montagu Street, Kettering, at the weekend.

The robbery happened between 6.30am and 6.45am on Saturday, January 14, near the junction with Eskdail Street.

The offender threatened the woman with a wooden bat or stick, before grabbing her handbag and running off through the grounds of the William Knibb centre and towards School Lane.

They were wearing dark clothing and are described as white and of average height and build.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.