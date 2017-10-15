Gunshot victim loses leg following attack in Kettering

The man injured in yesterday's gun attack in Kettering has had to have a leg amputated, police have confirmed.

Yesterday a force spokeswoman confirmed a man was shot in the leg in Field Street, Kettering at about 4.45pm.

Eyewitnesses say another man got out of a vehicle and approached him with a firearm before shooting.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment afterwards. A police spokeswoman has now confirmed the victim had to have the injured leg amputated.

Officers investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.