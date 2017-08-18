Group of 30 caravans given orders to leave Northampton park

A traveller encampment consisting of more than 30 caravans has been given orders to leave a playing field in the east of Northampton.
The caravans arrived at Northampton Borough Council owned Lings Park, off Lings Way, and stopped by the football pitches there on Thursday.
A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “We are aware of a group of around 30 vehicles that arrived yesterday and we have visited the site with Northamptonshire Police.
“Police have served a section 61 notice to vacate the site by this afternoon.”
