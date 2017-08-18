Group of 30 caravans given orders to leave Northampton park

Have your say

A traveller encampment consisting of more than 30 caravans has been given orders to leave a playing field in the east of Northampton.

The caravans arrived at Northampton Borough Council owned Lings Park, off Lings Way, and stopped by the football pitches there on Thursday.

Lings Park.

A Northamptonshire County Council spokesman said on behalf of the Countywide Traveller Unit: “We are aware of a group of around 30 vehicles that arrived yesterday and we have visited the site with Northamptonshire Police.

“Police have served a section 61 notice to vacate the site by this afternoon.”