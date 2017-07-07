Greyhound Derby delivers £1m cash boost to Northamptonshire economy

Almost 6,000 people descended on the first Towcester Greyhound Derby helping to generate more than £1m for the Northamptonshire economy.

The crowds were treated to a carnival atmosphere, with 28/1 outsider Astute Missile springing a surprise in the £350,000 feature race before Radio 2 star Jo Whiley performed a DJ set.

Crowds flocked in the hundreds to bet on a choice of 14 races.

Punters embraced the feel-good factor surrounding the event, with bookmaker Ben Keith of sponsors StarSports saying the average stake on the night was £84 per race – higher than both Royal Ascot and the Cheltenham Festival.

Kevin Ackerman, chief executive of Towcester Racecourse, said: “It was an incredible night, a really special occasion for Towcester. The eyes of the racing world were on us and I think we delivered.

“To have that crowd, that atmosphere and that quality of racing were really pleasing. We were always confident we’d put on a great show but I’m not sure any of us could have expected it go quite that well.

“When you take into account gate receipts, betting turnover, food and drink, travel and hotels we think the night has generated a minimum of £1m for the Northamptonshire economy, possibly more.

The Greyhound Derby switched to Towcester following the closure of Wimbledon, with Mr Ackerman pledging to make it the ‘Royal Ascot’ of the greyhound world. The county track will stage the race for the next four years.

Lord Hesketh, who owns the course, has invested heavily to ensure Towcester has the best possible facilities and is best-placed to reinvigorate the sport.

“The planning is already underway for next year and we will be making the Greyhound Derby bigger and better than ever before, making it one of the premier sporting events in Northamptonshire.”

He said: “Saturday was a roaring success. The atmosphere was absolutely electric. I’m delighted to see the hard work of Kevin and his team pay off. It was a triumphant night for greyhound racing.”