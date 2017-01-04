Greyfriars plans including cinema complex, trampoline centre and 110-bed hotel to be discussed in cabinet

The progress report for the Greyfriars site in Northampton town centre is to be discussed by Northampton Borough Council’s cabinet next week (Wednesday, January 11).

Back in July the borough council put forward two potential schemes for the former bus station land on show at the Guildhall and called on members of the public to pick their favourite.

The preferred scheme proposes a mixture of retail, commercial, leisure and residential uses on the four-acre site, including a leisure hub with a new multiplex cinema of up to eight screens or family entertainment centre and trampolining facilities; casual dining restaurants; retail kiosks; residential flats to let; student apartments; retirement apartments; a health and fitness gym; a 110-bed hotel and a new coach station facility.

Councillor Tim Hadland, Cabinet member for planning, regeneration and enterprise, said: “The Greyfriars development is an exciting scheme that will be of huge benefit to Northampton, creating some fantastic facilities and a very attractive, high-quality public space.

“I am pleased that the developers are progressing well and look forward to finalising our legal agreement with them as soon as possible.”

The planning application for the new mixed-use development at the former bus-station is expected to be submitted this summer, with the potential for work to start on the site early in 2018.

Back in September the decision to work with Carter Endurance, operating as Greyfriars Quarter Developments Ltd, as the preferred developer of the site was finalised.

Since that time, the company has been in discussion with potential operators for the hotel and cinema, as well as talking to a housing association about the proposed rented element of the scheme.

Modelling the effect of the development on traffic on the surrounding roads is also continuing, with results expected back in late February.

Ground investigations into the soil quality at the site have also taken place.