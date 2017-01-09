Grey-haired man exposed himself to woman in Northampton

Officers are seeking a man in his late 40s to early 50s who is believed to have exposed himself to a woman in Northampton.

The incident happened at some point between 12.10pm and 12.25pm on January 6, in Barry Road, off Wellingborough Road.

A police spokeswoman said a man approached a woman before "exposing himself and walking off."

He was a white man, aged in his late 40s to early 50s, with grey hair and stubble. Police say he was wearing a light-blue hooded top, blue chino-style trousers and a black belt. He was also wearing square-rimmed glasses.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information about can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555.