Grange Park Scouts’ egg collection to make Easter egg-stra special for young carers

Generous members of a Northampton Scout group have clubbed together to provide eggs for an Easter egg- travaganza.

Since 2015 the Grange Park Scout Group has donated Easter Eggs to the Northamptonshire Young Carers.

The Beavers, Cubs and Scouts have been busy collecting the chocolate eggs to be used as part of an annual Easter egg hunt for young carers.

The children and leaders of the Scout group have been inspired to help Northamptonshire Young Carers, as one of their number is a young carer.

The Scout helps at home to care for one of their parents, and attends the Northamptonshire Young Carers group.

Catherine Hemmington, Young Carer Worker at Northamptonshire Young Carers said: “Northamptonshire Young Carers supports children who have a significant caring responsibility for someone in their family with long term illness or disability.

“The donated eggs will enable us to hold an Easter Egg Hunt, combined with picnic and games, which is a great opportunity for young carers to have time to relax, have fun and enjoy being children”.

Catherine added, “It is a real buzz seeing the smiles on the faces of some children.”