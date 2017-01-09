Grange Park Beavers take their shark campaign straight to Number 10

A campaigning Beaver Scout group have taken their work on the plight of sharks to the home of Prime Minister.

Posters designed by youngsters of Northampton’s Grange Park Beaver colony were delivered by hand directly to Number 10.

The Beavers aged between six and eight-years-old had completed activities to raise awareness of overfishing of sharks.

To help them learn the group took part in a special shark quiz.

Joint Beaver leader, Beccy Le Maistre, said: “It was fantastic to see the children’s faces when they found out something new about these fascinating creatures.

“The Beaver Scouts made shark hats and watched some clips of Steve Backshall’s encounter with sharks from the Deadly 60 series.

“The main focus of the session was to create posters to highlight the plight to the sharks and the Earth’s seas and oceans of the overfishing of the powerful but misunderstood animal, the shark - millions of sharks are killed each year.”

The Beaver Leaders decided to send the posters to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Prime Minister to further raise awareness.

Beccy and joint-leader Julie Bainbridge wanted to ensure that the posters created by the Beaver Scouts arrived safety with the Prime Minster.

Julie added: “It was a very proud moment to know that the posters that the Beavers had created had been hand delivered to 10 Downing Street.”

The group spent 2016 helping charities and raising awareness of a number of different issues both locally and nationally, throughout the year.

Activities during the year included donating Easter Eggs to the Young Carers Northamptonshire, creating congratulation cards for charity Baby Basics Northampton, raising £74 for Water Aid and completing a sponsoredpersonal challenge for the World Land Trust.

Julie Bainbridge said: “It’s really important for young people to get involved in raising awareness of world issues and fundraising for charitable causes to make a difference.”